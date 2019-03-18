lottery

$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough

No jackpot winners in Saturday's powerball: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., March 17, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you'd recently shopped at the ShopRite on Ridge Avenue in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, you may be a millionaire.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a Powerball ticket worth $1 million from the Saturday, March 16, drawing was sold at the ShopRite at 6901 Ridge Avenue.

For selling a winning ticket, the supermarket will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn, 30-34-39-53-67, but not the red Powerball 11, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Officials said the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $550 million, or $335 million cash, for the next drawing, which will be held Wednesday, March 20.
