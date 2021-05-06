lottery

$3-million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Lansdale, Pa.

By
$3M, $1M lottery tickets sold in Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A lottery player in Montgomery County has 3-million reasons to smile.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday a $3 Million Extravaganza Scratch-off worth $3-million was sold in Lansdale.

The winning scratch-off was sold at the 7-Eleven convenience store on the 600 block of West Main Street.

The 7-Eleven receives a $10,000 bonus for the selling the ticket.



$3 Million Extravaganza is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery



In March, another $3-million ticket was sold at a Lukoil on the 3400 block of West Moreland Road in Willow Grove.

Also a Millionaire Maker scratch-off worth $1-million was sold at a Dunkin' on the 500 block of Doylestown Road in Lansdale.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Lottery officials say winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.

The featured video is from a previous story.
