More questions regarding 2020 stimulus check deposits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While 80 million taxpayers received stimulus checks by the end of Wednesday, many Action News viewers found themselves frustrated or confused regarding the funds.Some viewers said the IRS deposited money into incorrect bank accounts. Jenkintown Accountant and Managing Partner of Anita T. Conner and Associates, Anita Conner, said taxpayers will eventually receive their funds."What's going to happen is the bank is going to send that money back to the IRS and then the IRS is actually going to process the payment and mail the checks out," said Conner. "So it's no telling when they're going to get those payments but they will get their check."Norma Colon Jenkins of Easton said she went online to check the status of her stimulus check, only to find out it was deposited into an incorrect banking account."I tried to call IRS and obviously they're closed and I tried to look for an email or some kind of information that I can get directed to someone to help me and there's basically no help," said Colon Jenkins.Millions of other taxpayers logged onto the IRS "Get My Payment" app only to receive a "Payment status not available." On Twitter, the IRS said the tool operated at record volumes, with 9.8 million people logging on.For those that received their stimulus check but didn't receive extra money for claimed dependents, Conner said the IRS makes mistakes too but those individuals will eventually receive their money."The IRS is not going to go back right now and issue a new check," explained Conner. "They're not going to do that until you file your 2020 tax return."