Coronavirus

UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against the COVID-19 crisis unemployment benefits

By Grace Manthey
As part of the federal COVID-19 crisis stimulus package, those who file for unemployment could get an extra $600 a week in addition to their state's weekly unemployment benefits.

The extra benefits could last up to four months. Most states have said they would provide the extra add-on payment starting this week. The unemployment benefits programs are run by states with varying requirements and payment amounts.

This calculator takes into account differing rules to show the range a person's payment should be compared to their wages or the local minimum wage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneycoronaviruspersonal financecovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Check your stimulus check status
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
Tips: Keeping hackers away while working, learning from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Nurse says she was fired after bringing own mask, gloves to hospital
Gov. Murphy: I don't see normal gathering in foreseeable future
Philly mother charged in 7-year-old son's death
Check your stimulus check status
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Temple sees pay cuts as impact of COVID-19 grows
Show More
NTSB: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, had amphetamines in system
Tips: Keeping hackers away while working, learning from home
Philly announces new resources for parents, seniors amid COVID-19
Hundreds expected to receive free groceries at food bank in Camden, New Jersey
COVID-19: High-tech glasses could protect first responders
More TOP STORIES News