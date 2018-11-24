A home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County is completely demolished by a quick moving fire Saturday afternoon.Neighbors say that a husband and wife were inside the home. But they were able to make it out of the home engulfed in flames.They suffered minor burns and a few cuts.Action News obtained cell phone video taken moments after what sounded like an explosion with fire escaping from all of the blown out windows of this home on Trumbull Avenue.Witnesses say they heard a loud boom, and the flames following immediately afterward.Responders from three firehouses rushed to the scene. The home could not be saved. The heat damaged next door houses too.Neighbor Kate Pogroszewski said, "It was like a bomb exploded. When I went outside the house was smoking and it caught fire pretty quickly.""I know those people, the guy used to work for me a little bit. He got out in time, they're okay. His wife got out in time. They got a little burn, and they took him to the hospital," added Peter Pogroszewski, a neighbor.Action News learned that the couple just finished remodeling their home, got a new gas meter within the last week.Firefighters have not released the cause of the fire.------