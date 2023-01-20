WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fire engine damaged in collision with vehicle in West Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Friday, January 20, 2023 10:18AM
Fire engine collides with vehicle in West Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities did not report any serious injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire engine was damaged during a collision in West Philadelphia.

The engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

At the same time, a pickup truck and an SUV came to a rest up on the sidewalk at 53rd Street and Hazel Avenue, less than a block away.

It is unclear how those vehicles are involved in the firetruck crash.

Authorities did not report any serious injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW