Fire engine damaged in collision with vehicle in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire engine was damaged during a collision in West Philadelphia.

The engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

At the same time, a pickup truck and an SUV came to a rest up on the sidewalk at 53rd Street and Hazel Avenue, less than a block away.

It is unclear how those vehicles are involved in the firetruck crash.

Authorities did not report any serious injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.