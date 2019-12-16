Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Seaview Harbor Marina

LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Huge flames and smoke hung over the water at Seaview Harbor Marina early Monday morning.In the parking lot, dozens of emergency response vehicles stood ready as firefighters battled the flames.Two large boats caught fire at about 1 a.m. Both boats sank into roughly 8 feet of water. They continued to burn even after being submerged.Coast Guard officials said the boats are about 50-60 feet long. Each of them carried 1,000 gallons of fuel, which became a concern for first responders.That fuel did leak into the water. Crews blanketed the fuel in foam to keep the fire from reigniting.The Coast Guard said it will also have a pollution response team respond to the scene.Coast Guard officials say the marina owners and boat owners will ultimately be responsible for covering the cost of the cleanup.Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.Local fire officials will partner with the Coast Guard for the investigation.There have been no reports of injuries.The Longport Fire Department received help from several agencies including Egg Harbor Township, Margate and the National Guard, which brought a foam truck to the scene.