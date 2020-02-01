Firefighters battle blaze at school in Quakertown, Bucks County

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a fire at school in Quakertown, Bucks County on Friday night.

The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. at the Upper County Early Learning Center in the 100 block of Rocky Ridge Road. The school was originally identified as the Quakertown Christian School.

Chopper 6 showed flames coming through the roof and multiple firefighters battling the flames.

Jessie Strefeler lives right down the street. Both her 8-year-old son Jacob and 7-year-old daughter Grace used to attend the early learning center, which is specially designed and equipped to educate children with special needs.

"She's nonverbal autistic so she went to their preschool there, and my son went there for physical therapy and occupational therapy," said Strefeler.

School was already dismissed when the fire broke out, but now people are left asking what's next?

"I'm wondering what the kids are going to do and if there is anything they can do for the building, I don't know I haven't been able to get down there to see what's left," Strefeler said.

The Bucks County Intermediate Unit says its staff is "reaching out to our upper Bucks County school districts to arrange for alternate classroom space for the early learning classes and services that are provided out of the building."

One firefighter sustained minor injuries in the blaze.
