A firefighter was hurt while battling a two-alarm blaze in Stanton, Delaware on Tuesday morning.Firefighters were called to the scene at 9:15 a.m.Flames and thick smoke poured from the roof of the building on the 700 block of Stanton-Christiana Road.The large building, which is located in an industrial area near railroad tracks, quickly went to two alarms.The view from Chopper 6 showed smoke billowing into the sky.One firefighter was believed to have been injured from falling on the ice that developed from the water used to battle the blaze.There has been no word on any other injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.------