Firefighters battle Ocean County house fire

Firefighters battle Ocean County house fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

BEACHWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters have been on the scene battling a fire at a home in Beachwood, Ocean County and have called in extra departments to help.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs inside the home on the 600 block of Ship Avenue, they were taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Neighbors tell Action News a third dog has not been found.

Flames started shooting from the home just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and smoke was still coming from the home three hours later.

No word on how the fire started, or if any one was injured.

