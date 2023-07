Firefighters saved a dog from a burning townhome in Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries

It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 4800 block of Plum Run Court in Pike Creek, New Castle County.

Unfortunately, a cat died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Officials say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.