CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire at a home in Chester, Delaware County went to two alarms before firefighters knocked it down.Crews found smoke and flames on the first floor of a home on the 1300 block of Central Avenue around midnight Tuesday.The fire eventually reached the second floor of the home.It took firefighters 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.No injuries were reported.There is no word yet on what may have started the fire.