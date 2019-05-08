Firefighters on the scene of a hazmat situation in Moorestown

MOORESTOWN, N..J. (WPVI) -- At least a dozen people are being evaluated by medics responding to a hazmat call in Moorestown, Burlington County.

The victims complained of irritation and difficulty breathing.

The issue was reported from inside the Destination Maternity office on Strawbridge Drive.

First responders are still on the scene looking for a cause.

Fortunately, none of the victims needed to be hospitalized.
