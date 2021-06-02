Firefighters warn residents to clean out clothes dryer

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the 400 block of West 21st Street for a house fire around 8:39 p.m.
Arriving firefighters saw smoke at the scene and confirmed with the resident that there was a fire in the basement.
Firefighters encountered a heavy smoke condition.
They extended a hose line into the basement and extinguished a dryer that was on fire.
Officials said everyone inside had evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The fire was contained to the basement area, officials said.
The fire was placed under control within six minutes.
Dryer Safety
Firefighters say proper maintenance like cleaning out the lint filter after every laundry load can help prevent these kinds of fires. They also recommend cleaning the dryer vent ductwork every year.
They say to always turn off your dryer when leaving your home or sleeping and have a working smoke detector on the floor where your dryer is located.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are 2,900 home clothes dryer fires each year and of those fires, 34% are caused from failing to clean the dryer.
The Wilmington Fire Department offers free smoke detectors and installation to any resident that owns a home in the city.
The Smoke Alarm Hotline is (302) 571-4361 or visit www.wilmingtonde.gov/government/public-safety/wilmington-fire-department.
The fire department also reminds residents the importance of closing doors while you sleep and are gone from the residence.