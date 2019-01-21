Firefighting efforts coat buildings and cars in ice in cold weather

On the 300 block of North Front Street in Old City encased in thick ice, the result of a weekend fire that flared up again in the overnight hours forcing firefighters to return and pour water on the flames in the freezing cold.

"I came in this morning. They had all of Callowhill blocked off. I was like 'It started back up again.. great,'" said Anthony DellaPia. "Wow, it's amazing. I feel bad for those neighbors. You have to dig your car out. It's enough trouble getting your car started in this cold weather."

In Trenton, firefighters were called out to fight both flames and the elements overnight.

A 2-alarm fire broke out and the water to douse it left behind all kinds of ice on the unit block of Walker Alley in Trenton.

Back on Front Street, neighbors wondered whether all the ice did damage to the cars and if the building might be at risk of collapse.

"The fire department was here for two days, so I assume they know what they're doing," said Mike O'Connell. "That doesn't look safe. It looks a little dangerous."

There is no indication city officials are concerned about any collapse. The road is open to traffic.

It is very icy but people have been walking through taking great care not to slip and fall.

There are no reported injuries from either incident.

