3 injured in Germantown fire, street covered in ice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Residents ran out into the frigid cold after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
The trees surrounding the building now look like icicles, and cars parked on the street are covered in ice, after firefighters doused the building with water to put out the flames.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday along the 5700 block of Morris Street in the 6-floor apartment building.
Arriving crews saw flames shooting out of a third story unit.
Residents reported hearing a fire alarm and many self-evacuated.
"When I go on to the elevator to check all the floors, I see this massive black smoke that was coming fast," resident Ronald Marsh said.
Three people were taken to Einstein Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Now, some residents who have lost everything are wondering what happens next.
"Unfortunately, a lot of people are out here in the cold and we are suffering and I hope things will get better here," resident Steve Broadax said.
Because of the freezing temperatures, the Office of Emergency Management was immediately called to assist.
A SEPTA bus has been provided for the residents to stay warm as they look for places to stay.
It's a similar frozen sight on the 300 block of North Front Street in Old City where firefighting efforts led to the block being encased in ice.
