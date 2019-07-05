PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fisherman found a human leg in the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.
Police were called to the river near Beach Street Thursday evening after the grim discovery was made.
Police say a 27-year old fisherman was near the Graffiti Pier when he spotted part of a right leg with a sneaker still attached.
Police are searching for additional body parts.
So far, no word on the identity of the victim.
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News