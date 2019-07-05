Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fisherman found a human leg in the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.Police were called to the river near Beach Street Thursday evening after the grim discovery was made.Police say a 27-year old fisherman was near the Graffiti Pier when he spotted part of a right leg with a sneaker still attached.Police are searching for additional body parts.So far, no word on the identity of the victim.