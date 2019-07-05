Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fisherman found a human leg in the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.

Police were called to the river near Beach Street Thursday evening after the grim discovery was made.

Police say a 27-year old fisherman was near the Graffiti Pier when he spotted part of a right leg with a sneaker still attached.

Police are searching for additional body parts.

So far, no word on the identity of the victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newshuman remains foundbody part found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River
Man, 13-year-old girl injured in West Oak Lane shooting
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Tonight, More Storms Friday and Saturday
Nearly 'picture perfect' July 4th at the shore, families say
Concert, fireworks cap fun day on the Parkway
Descendants of the Declaration!
Children sworn in as new U.S. citizens on July 4th
Show More
Fireworks explode over SC store after fire ignites them
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Walking through history at Valley Forge National Park
Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade adds 'Quiet Zone'
Friends and families gather for Fourth of July in Fairmount Park
More TOP STORIES News