Girls flag football takes off in country's biggest all-female tournament

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eighty-eight teams. Girls from 4 different countries. One mission.

Girl's flag football is a sport taking off across the country. And this past weekend, the Conshohocken Proving Grounds hosted what the organizers say is the biggest all-female flag football tournament in the country - the We Run the World tournament.

Mike Reimel is the founder and director of Flag Football Life. He has made it his mission to promote and push the sport of flag football across the country.

"My passion is to give these girls the same opportunities to play football boys have. We just make it a little safer with it being non-contact. It's still the same football, still have to read the defense, still have to make the throws."

Ashlea Klam is a star flag football player from Austin, Texas, who plays for the Texas Fury.

"Being able to play flag football as a girl is something I will never take for granted. This sport is all about being a team, if our team does not have chemistry, we're not going to win. It means family honestly."

"Next step is to make it a collegiate D1, D2, D3 sport. And after that, we're hoping to make it an Olympic sport," Riemel hopes.

We Run the World tournament also offered a scholarship for collegiate flag football players.