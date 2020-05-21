Coronavirus

Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims, fallen service members

Flags at federal buildings and national monuments will fly at half-staff for three days to honor the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter.

Over 5 million people worldwide have been confirmed infected by the virus, and about 330,000 deaths have been recorded, including about 94,000 in the U.S. and around 165,000 in Europe, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University and based on government data. Experts believe the true toll is significantly higher.

The president's announcement came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer penned a letter to Trump asking for the flag to be flown at half-staff when the official death toll hits 100,000, a milestone expected to be reached before the end of the month. They said the gesture would "serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country."

After the three-day period for coronavirus victims, flags will also fly at half-staff on Monday, Memorial Day, to honor fallen service members "who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Trump added.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusgovernmentpresident donald trumpflags
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Flyers' JVR overjoyed after birth of baby girl
Maskless Trump tours Michigan Ford plant producing ventilators
LIVE: Philadelphia stars come together for PHLove benefit concert
Troubleshooters: Woes continue for those applying for unemployment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Philadelphia stars come together for PHLove benefit concert
Governor Wolf could move some counties to 'green phase' soon
Delco man targeted over 100 boys on gaming site: DA
Officials grow frustrated with Gov. Wolf shutdown order
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing cocktails-to-go in Pa.
More New Jersey recreational activities get the green light
Show More
School District of Philadelpia considering all scenarios for the fall
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Troubleshooters: Woes continue for those applying for unemployment
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
Pa. sisters give birth to baby girls on same day
More TOP STORIES News