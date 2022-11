Flambo brings the flavors of Trinidad & Tobago to Philadelphia

Flambo is taking its West Indian flavors from Broad Street to 13th Street, giving Philadelphia a taste of cuisine around the world.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anthony Logan and his son, Kevin Ramlochan, recently moved their popular Flambo Caribbean Restaurant from North Broad Street to Midtown Village.

The new space features the cuisine Anthony grew up with on the island of Trinidad & Tobago.

He describes the island nation as a melting pot of Indian, African and Asian fare and those influences are seen all over the Flambo menu.

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

205 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107