ESPN sources: Eagles, DT Fletcher Cox agree to one-year, $10M deal

PHILADELPHIA -- Six-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Cox turned down more lucrative offers to return to Philadelphia, the sources said.

Cox, 32, is one of the most decorated defensive players in Eagles history. His six Pro Bowl appearances are the most ever by an Eagles defensive tackle and fifth-most overall behind only Chuck Bednarik (8), Brian Dawkins (7), Jason Peters (7) and Reggie White (7). He has also been named All-Pro four times.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox works out prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He had seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss in 2022, contributing to a pass rush that racked up the third-most sacks in NFL history during the regular season with 70. The season culminated with a trip to Super Bowl LVII -- Cox's second title game appearance. He helped secure Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy with a win over the New England Patriots following the 2017 season.

A first-round selection by the Eagles in 2012 out of Mississippi State, Cox has posted 65 sacks over 11 seasons, which ranks fifth in franchise history.

He was briefly released by the Eagles last offseason for financial reasons before being re-signed to a one-year, $14 million deal. His best season came in 2018, when he had a career-high 10.5 sacks, 34 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.