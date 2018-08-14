EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3957464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cleanup continues following flooding of Brandywine Creek: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., August 14, 2018

On Tuesday it was man versus mud, and even with a power washer it was slow going for those who dealt with flooding across the Delaware Valley.For merchants it was a day to mop floors and replace stock if needed.At Best Quality Tires in Darby Borough the problem was the paper files ended up underwater."It is completely gone," said Chris Mora. "We had to close down to clean up."The Darby Creek spilled over its banks Monday and surrounded two buildings with 12 apartments, prompting water rescues in the 900 block of Springfield Road.Second and third-floor units have minimal damage, but no power. The township said four first-floor units will have to undergo a major cleaning to deal with potential mold issues."They are going to have to bring in professionals to certify they are completely clean," said Mark Possenti.Hazel Coles was surveying the damage in her first-floor apartment Monday. Her furniture was ruined, but she was able to save some small items: a tricycle of her nephews, a bible, a picture of the last supper."I'm going to stay at the Red Cross House until I am able to find another apartment," she said. "I will not be back here. I would not wish anybody to live here with that creek back there."In East Bradford Township, the clean-up continues at Brandywine Picnic Park. At one point Monday the park was four feet under water.Officials said they are no stranger to the Brandywine Creek overflowing."The worst was 1999 when Floyd came through," said Shay Capps with the Brandywine Picnic Park. "This only has a few feet of water it didn't get into any of the buildings. This happens all the time."Officials said despite Monday's flooding, the park they will be ready to host scheduled events this weekend."We just clean up all the mud, put the tables back. It's all stored off-site right now," said Capps.In Chadds Ford, the current remains swift along the Brandywine Creek, but fortunately the levels have dropped dramatically.Meanwhile, the Brandywine River Museum of Art sits on the bank of the creek, structured around a gristmill built in 1864. The building is designed to withstand the flooding, courtesy of a very clever built-in feature."When the water starts to come up above the banks of the river, there's a plan then goes into action: pump attached, pump it back out," said Brandywine River Museum of Art Spokesperson Andrew Stewart.------