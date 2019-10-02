Florida man cuts brakes on neighbors' scooters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WPVI) -- Police say a Florida man has been sneaking around his neighborhood cutting the brakes on scooters.

Check out the surveillance video from the Fort Lauderdale police department.

In the video, 59-year-old Randall Williams can be seen walking up to an electric scooter, slapping a white sticker on its QR code and then cutting its brake lines.

Police say this has happened to more than 140 scooters since April.

According to officials, the majority of incidents happened within two blocks of Williams' apartment.

However, they've only been able to link him to 20 of those scooters.

Police say the crime is a little pricey, too. It costs about $70 to fix each scooter, meaning it will run about $1400 dollars to fix the ones they know he messed with.

Williams faces multiple charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vandalismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Show More
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows California woman being assaulted
Police discover large marijuana grow operation behind a shower
Miracle baby born with fatal condition defies the odds
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News