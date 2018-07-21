U.S. & WORLD

Florida man shot and killed over parking space

Florida man shot and killed over parking space. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 21, 2018. (WPVI)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
Police say a Florida man was shot and killed over a parking space.

Britany Jacobs says Michael Drejka confronted her after she parked in a handicap parking spot outside a convenience store in Clearwater.

Surveillance video shows Jacobs' boyfriend Markeis McGlockton leave the store to defend Jacobs.

He shoves Drejka to the ground.

Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest.

The father of three died a short time later.

The Sheriff's Department is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

