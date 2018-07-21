Florida man shot and killed over parking space

Police say a Florida man was shot and killed over a parking space.Britany Jacobs says Michael Drejka confronted her after she parked in a handicap parking spot outside a convenience store in Clearwater.Surveillance video shows Jacobs' boyfriend Markeis McGlockton leave the store to defend Jacobs.He shoves Drejka to the ground.Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest.The father of three died a short time later.The Sheriff's Department is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's Stand Your Ground law.------