Florida man shot and killed over parking space

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --Police say a Florida man was shot and killed over a parking space.
Britany Jacobs says Michael Drejka confronted her after she parked in a handicap parking spot outside a convenience store in Clearwater.
Surveillance video shows Jacobs' boyfriend Markeis McGlockton leave the store to defend Jacobs.
He shoves Drejka to the ground.
Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest.
The father of three died a short time later.
The Sheriff's Department is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's Stand Your Ground law.
