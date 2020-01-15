Former Chester County prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Chester County prosecutor was arrested for shoplifting at a grocery store.

Police say Caitlin Rice attempted to steal $400 worth of merchandise from a Wegmans in Malvern on New Year's Eve.

Rice was stopped by store security in the parking lot and is now being charged with retail theft.

Rice was an assistant district attorney at the time.

She's since resigned from her position in the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 14.
