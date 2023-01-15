Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft

Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they noticed it had a security camera right on the dashboard.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A manager for a dry ice distribution company in Folcroft, Delaware County says one of his trucks was stolen during a burglary earlier this week.

The reported theft happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. at Continental Carbonic Products Inc. located on Ashland Avenue in Folcroft.

The vehicle was later found abandoned but not before the alleged suspects were caught on video.

That's when they quickly try to shut it off.

The manager says the vehicle was recovered about three miles away on Bartram Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday.

The suspects were seen wearing jackets and face masks.

A police report was filed.

According to the manager, the suspects ripped out the dashcam video and other devices inside the vehicle, which could cost thousands to replace.