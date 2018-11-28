6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Lobster Burger

The Meal: Misconduct Tavern Lobster Burger from Chef/Partner Nick Mezzina
Lobster Burger:
2 lbs cooked lobster meat.
Chef Tip: You can buy the lobster already poached at your grocery store seafood counter
1 lb cod
2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
Chef Tip: White pepper looks better on the white fish but the chef also prefers the taste for this applica-tion
1 large egg, beaten
3 Tablespoons potato starch
Chef Tip: The egg and the potato starch are your binders. Potato starch is naturally gluten free.
Method
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
2. Rough chop lobster meat into 1.5 inch pieces.
3. Chop the whitefish until it is very small pieces or blend in food processor.
4. Combine all ingredients together mixing well but not crushing the lobster.
5. Form into 6 ounce patties
Chef Tip: You can make the patties ahead of time and store in fridge. Chilling will actually make the burgers bind better.
5. Put patties into pre-heated non-stick pan, press down firmly and cook for about 1 minute
Chef Tip: No oil required
6. Put pan in preheated oven for approximately 3 minutes
Chef Tip: The lobster is already pre-cooked so the stovetop and oven times are short.
Brown Butter Mayo
1. While the burgers are cooking in one pan, melt 1 cup of butter over medium heat in a separate pan until it turns brown.
Chef Tip: Browning will give the butter a nutty taste but be very careful not to burn it.
2. Remove from stove and cool
Chef Tip: You can allow the butter to reach room temperature but do not let it sit long enough to set
3. Butter top and bottom of your bun and put on stovetop to warm
4. Mix equal parts butter with mayo, adding the melted butter to the mayo slowly and whisking thoroughly until smooth and well-blended.
5. Put burger on bun with lettuce and a thick slice of tomato. Top generously with your brown but-ter mayo
6. This is a treat yourself kind of dish so enjoy!
The Deal: Dine at either of Misconduct Tavern's 2 locations by December 5th and mention you saw this segment on 6abc, and they will give you one complimentary order of beer battered pickle chips with house cured peppercorn-ranch dip with the purchase of an entree, sandwich or burger.
Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.732.5797
1801 JFK Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267.928.4297
http://www.misconducttavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/misconductphl
------
