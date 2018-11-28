6 Minute Meal & Deal: Misconduct Tavern's Lobster Burger

Misconduct Tavern Lobster Burger from Chef/Partner Nick MezzinaLobster Burger:2 lbs cooked lobster meat.Chef Tip: You can buy the lobster already poached at your grocery store seafood counter1 lb cod2 teaspoon paprika1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon white pepperChef Tip: White pepper looks better on the white fish but the chef also prefers the taste for this applica-tion1 large egg, beaten3 Tablespoons potato starchChef Tip: The egg and the potato starch are your binders. Potato starch is naturally gluten free.Method1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees2. Rough chop lobster meat into 1.5 inch pieces.3. Chop the whitefish until it is very small pieces or blend in food processor.4. Combine all ingredients together mixing well but not crushing the lobster.5. Form into 6 ounce pattiesChef Tip: You can make the patties ahead of time and store in fridge. Chilling will actually make the burgers bind better.5. Put patties into pre-heated non-stick pan, press down firmly and cook for about 1 minuteChef Tip: No oil required6. Put pan in preheated oven for approximately 3 minutesChef Tip: The lobster is already pre-cooked so the stovetop and oven times are short.Brown Butter Mayo1. While the burgers are cooking in one pan, melt 1 cup of butter over medium heat in a separate pan until it turns brown.Chef Tip: Browning will give the butter a nutty taste but be very careful not to burn it.2. Remove from stove and coolChef Tip: You can allow the butter to reach room temperature but do not let it sit long enough to set3. Butter top and bottom of your bun and put on stovetop to warm4. Mix equal parts butter with mayo, adding the melted butter to the mayo slowly and whisking thoroughly until smooth and well-blended.5. Put burger on bun with lettuce and a thick slice of tomato. Top generously with your brown but-ter mayo6. This is a treat yourself kind of dish so enjoy!Dine at either of Misconduct Tavern's 2 locations by December 5th and mention you saw this segment on 6abc, and they will give you one complimentary order of beer battered pickle chips with house cured peppercorn-ranch dip with the purchase of an entree, sandwich or burger.Misconduct Tavern1511 Locust StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102215.732.57971801 JFK BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19103267.928.4297------