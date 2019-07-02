FYI Philly

All-new Orange Loop gives AC a new look

The Orange Loop
Jeannette Reyes explores a section of Atlantic City that's rebuilding and rebranding itself. The Orange Loop is named after the section of the Monopoly board: New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenue and a group of developers, entrepreneurs and local leaders are literally building houses and hotels. The section was in bad shape just a few years ago and now it is becoming a destination just off the boardwalk with a New Orleans style restaurant, a beer hall, live music, yoga and a coffee shop. And that is just the beginning.

MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar | Instagram
121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Leadership Studio | Facebook | Instagram
161 South Tennessee Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Bourre Atlantic City | Facebook | Instagram

201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall | Facebook | Instagram
133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Hayday Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
131 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
