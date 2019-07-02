All-new Orange Loop gives AC a new look

The Orange Loop

Jeannette Reyes explores a section of Atlantic City that's rebuilding and rebranding itself. The Orange Loop is named after the section of the Monopoly board: New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenue and a group of developers, entrepreneurs and local leaders are literally building houses and hotels. The section was in bad shape just a few years ago and now it is becoming a destination just off the boardwalk with a New Orleans style restaurant, a beer hall, live music, yoga and a coffee shop. And that is just the beginning.121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401161 South Tennessee Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401131 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401