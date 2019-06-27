Food & Drink

Arby's 'Meat Vegetables' go viral on Twitter

Plant-based meat alternatives are a big trend right now.

One fast food chain is flipping the script, asking if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can't we make vegetables out of meat?

Arby's has created a new food category called, "Meat Vegetables" or "Megetables."

What may look like a carrot is actually a "marrot" -- a meat carrot.

Arby's head chef cut a turkey breast into the shape of a carrot, sous vide the meat for one hour.

It's then rolled in a special carrot marinade and a brulee with maple syrup powder, and it gets a parsley sprig.

If you've been on Twitter and have seen this trending, you know most vegetarians feel trolled.
