Arby's 'Meat Vegetables' go viral on Twitter

Plant-based meat alternatives are a big trend right now.One fast food chain is flipping the script, asking if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can't we make vegetables out of meat?Arby's has created a new food category called, "Meat Vegetables" or "Megetables."What may look like a carrot is actually a "marrot" -- a meat carrot.Arby's head chef cut a turkey breast into the shape of a carrot, sous vide the meat for one hour.It's then rolled in a special carrot marinade and a brulee with maple syrup powder, and it gets a parsley sprig.If you've been on Twitter and have seen this trending, you know most vegetarians feel trolled.