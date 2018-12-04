FOOD & DRINK

Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion

EMBED </>More Videos

For the next eight days, Burger King is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny. But there is a small catch: you have to help them troll their competition.

A new promotion from Burger King sounds too good to be true.

For the next eight days, the chain is basically giving away its iconic Whoppers for a penny.

But there is a small catch: you have to help them troll their competition.

In order to cash in on the one-cent sale, you have to pull into a McDonald's parking lot.

All customers have to do is stop within 600 feet of the golden arches, order a Whopper on Burger King's relaunched app, then follow along as it navigates to the closest Burger King.

The chain says the concept is simple, as long as you don't try to actually order a Whopper from McDonald's.

The promotion, dubbed the "Whopper Detour," is good until December 12th.

McDonald's has not yet commented on Burger King's ploy.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodburger kingmcdonald'sfoodbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
6 fries at a time for proper portion, professor says
The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
3 best French bistros to check out in Lancaster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
Mourners patiently wait to pay respects to George H.W. Bush
Committee hears assault claims against former Murphy staffer
Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Show More
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Police: Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
VIDEO: Trooper struck after pushing man away from spinning car
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
More News