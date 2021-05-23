Food & Drink

Maryland candy shop selling chocolate covered cicadas

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Maryland candy shop selling chocolate covered cicadas

MARYLAND (WPVI) -- A candy shop in Maryland is cashing in on the Brood X Cicada invasion.

The shop is making a once-in-every-17-years treat - chocolate covered cicadas.

The owner of Chouquette Chocolates says there is a lot of interest from customers who are brave enough to take a bite.

She promises the chocolate used to dip the cicadas in is not used for dipping anything else.

If real cicadas are not your thing, the shop also sells bug-free cicada-themed chocolates, including a cicada-shaped chocolate mold filled with marshmallow cream, corn flakes and candy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmarylandbugscandychocolate
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Accused serial stalker, rapist tied to Philly-area attacks arrested
Police seek missing 10-year-old boy from Delaware County
Police investigate 3 shootings that occurred within 15 minutes in Philadelphia
Man dies after falling off jet ski in Ocean City
No one's claimed $515M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Pa.
AccuWeather: Hottest day of the year!
Show More
Sister of child shot in CA describes little brother's final moments
How diverse are Philly-area police departments? Action News investigates
Westbrook and the Wizards visit Philadelphia to begin playoffs
Beware of scams and mistakes involving Cash App
$20K reward offered in fatal shooting outside convenience store
More TOP STORIES News