Philadelphia's bagel scene is on the rise.Spread Bagelry makes them 'Montreal style' -- instead of being boiled in regular water, they are boiled in honey water, and then baked in a wood-fired oven.The chain started in 2011 with one small shop in Rittenhouse, and now has five locations. We visited their new 'Spread-quarters' on Walnut Street that also boasts a patio and a bar.2401 Walnut Street, Philadlephia, PA 19103267-692-2435