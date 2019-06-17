Food & Drink

Consumer Alert: Ragu recalled because it may contain plastic

Check your cabinets because some Ragu pasta sauces have been recalled because they may contain fragments of plastic.

Mizkan America Incorporated issued the voluntary recall.

The company says it has not received reports of anyone consuming plastic but they issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8.

For more information on the recall click here.
