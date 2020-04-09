Three immune-boosting breakfast recipes

Kayleigh Gilbert, a nutritionist at the Moday Center for functional medicine in Center City, says that starts with your diet. She shares three breakfast recipes to start your day off right. She is operating virtually during the COVID-19, visit her at The Moday Center for Functional Medicine or on Facebook.
The Moday Center for Functional Medicine
110 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-558-2731
Recipe #1: Vanilla Orange Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats or oat groats
- 1 can full-fat coconut milk (1.5 cups)
- 3 Tbsp chia seeds
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp orange zest
- Pinch of salt
- 2 scoops (4 tbs) Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides protein powder
Toppings
- 1/2 cup nuts, rough chopped
- 1 orange peeled and sliced
Place the oats, coconut milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, orange zest, and salt into a large bowl. Stir to incorporate. Add 2 scoops protein powder. Stir. Either cover & refrigerator like this or distribute into single serve containers. Allow oatmeal to set for 3 hours minimum or, ideally, overnight. In the morning, you can enjoy warmed or cold. Top with orange slices and chopped nuts or seeds before serving.
Recipe #2: Mushroom Egg Cups
- Cooking spray or olive oil
- 1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms (any variety or mixture)
- 1/2 cup diced yellow onion
- 1.5 cups baby spinach or other green, coarsely chopped
- 8 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons ghee/butter, melted and cooled
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400F. Generously coat a 12-cup standard muffin tin with cooking spray or olive oil. Divide the mushrooms, onion, and greens evenly between the muffin wells. Place the eggs, ghee/butter, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl and whisk until the eggs are completely incorporated. Pour into the muffin wells, filling each 1/2 to 3/4 full.
Bake until the eggs are set and lightly browned around the edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Once done, remove the pan from the oven and allow to cool for 4 minutes before removing. To make removal easier, run a butter knife around each cup to loosen the egg cups. Serve warm or cool completely on a wire rack before refrigerating or freezing.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days. If freezing, freeze egg cups on a parchment-lined baking sheet then transfer to a freezer bag. These will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months. Microwave them straight from the freezer until heated through, about 1 minute.
Recipe #3: Spiralized Sweet Potato Waffles - Two Ways
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled & spiralized on the smallest blade setting available
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil (+ spray coconut oil or more for waffle maker)
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- toppings: cup frozen (warmed) berries, maple syrup
For a savory final result:
- 4 tbs chopped chives
- Onion & garlic powder (optional)
- Toppings for your waffle: fried/scrambled egg
Instructions
First, spiralize your sweet potato with the smallest noodle blade available. In a pan over medium-high heat, heat 1 tbs coconut oil. Add the spiralized sweet potato and salt. If you want a sweet final product, add the cinnamon. If you're going for savory, add the chives and onion/garlic.
powder (if using). Toss to coat.
Cook, tossing a few times, for 5-7 minutes until the "noodles' have softened. Remove from heat and let cool in pan for about 5 minutes.
While the "noodles" cool, beat 1 egg in a large bowl. After the "noodles" have cooled for about 5 minutes, add them to the egg bowl. Toss to coat.
Heat your waffle iron as you normally would. Then, brush/spray coconut oil inside of the waffle iron generously until it's well coated. Spread some of the noodles out into the center of the waffle iron and cook according to waffle iron directions. This is typically about 5 minutes.
Once done, remove the waffle gently with a fork or spatula and add toppings. For a sweet waffle, warm cup frozen berry in the microwave. We are using thawed/warmed frozen blueberries. Top with maple syrup & enjoy. For a savory waffle, add a fried or scrambled egg as a topping!