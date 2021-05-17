Cuba Libre's Empanada Alley delivering empanadas to your doorstep

FYI Philly

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
With Cuba Libre, two-time James Beard Award winning Chef Guillermo Pernot aims to offer a window into the food culture of Havana. And in Old City, that window now opens to an alley of empanadas. It's an online-only concept with five empanada flavors to choose from -chicken, beef, pork, tuna, veggie and a dessert-style guava cream cheese, all baked in house to order.

Empanada Alley began literally out a window in the restaurant's alley but the pastries were so popular, it proved to be too much noise for the neighbors so now the restaurant is delivering the empanadas to your doorstep. The menu also includes salad, a Tampa-style Cubano sandwich, which means along with the traditional ham, pork, pickle and Swiss cheese, you also get Genoa salami & provolone.

The chef also put arroz con leche on the menu. It's a classic Cuban rice pudding, a 100 year old family recipe from his mother-in-law's great grandmother.

Cuba Libre Empanada Alley | Website | Instagram

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar | Website | Facebook | Instagram

open for indoor & outdoor dining

10 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

(215) 627-0666
