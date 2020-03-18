Coronavirus

Delaware County bakery selling toilet paper cakes

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's difficult to find toilet paper on store shelves right now, but at one Delaware County shop, they're behind a glass case.

Traub's Bakery in Prospect Park is selling 'toilet paper cakes.'





On Facebook, the bakery says "Traub's has plenty of squares to share."

This is a way one business is bringing bright smiles during these uncertain times.
