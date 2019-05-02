Dietz & Watson opening Delishop clothing store in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dietz & Watson is opening up a new shop in Philadelphia, but this one does not specialize in deli meats. Rather, this is a clothing store.The pop-up Delishop, located at 5th and Market streets, will have its grand opening Friday.Dietz & Watson has created a collection of deli-inspired fashion and gear, marking the brand's first foray into fashion."From a 'Hot Dog Life' t-shirt and vintage lunch boxes to custom hot dog bathing suits and Dietz Nuts boxers - most of the items will be available in the store and online," the company said.Dietz & Watson said this is the first step in the company's efforts of becoming a lifestyle brand.The store will also be hosting various events throughout its three-month run, including family nights on select Tuesdays, hoagie samples from Philly delis on select Wednesdays, and brewery pairings on select Thursdays.The grand opening celebration will continue through the weekend when Gritty makes an appearance Saturday, giving away his custom "Gritty Sauce," which we are told is Dietz & Watson Sriracha Aioli.For those hoping to grab something to eat while you're at the shop, there will be some food to buy to go along with the clothing.Dietz & Watson tells Action News the edible offerings include edged imported cheeses, bacon and scrapple, select packs of franks and sausages, Dietz Nuts, Landjaegers, and a very small supply of prepacked, pre-sliced meats and cheeses.Dietz & Watson said the store interior features several Instagram-worthy photo ops and custom interactive experiences including a bodega, an urban backyard and art installations.