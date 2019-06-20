"Do you want pickles on your Classic?" Wawa releases Hoagiefest soundtrack, music videos

No, it's not by Taylor Swift, Khalid, or Ed Sheeran, but - Wawa.
To commemorate its 10th annual Hoagiefest celebration, the convenience store has released its own soundtrack.
And each song has its own music video.
The 2019 playlist, available on Spotify, includes the following tracks - H.O.A.G.I.E.F.E.S.T, Love at the Wawa, Ya Ya, and I95.
These are just some of the catchy lyrics that will get stuck in your head all summer:
"It was something in the way you said/ Do you want pickles on your Classic?"
"You and me so alive/ Driving down I-95/ Windows down and meatball shorties in our hands"
"Your head laying on my shoulder/ Peach smoothie in the cup holder/ Take me back to Wawa endless Hoagiefest again"
"I looked up/ There was nothing that you had to say/ You touched that touchscreen like you do every single day"
"You know I know you baby/ Can't you see / We fit together like turkey and cheese"
And then there's the Ya Ya dance.
From June 24 through July 18, fans can share their version of the Hoagiefest Ya Ya video signature dance moves for a chance to win themed prize packs and be included in the final wrap-up music video at the end of the season.
The only problem now is deciding which of these tracks will be declared the song of the summer.
The music videos will be uploaded to YouTube later today, but for now, you can view them on Wawa's website.
Wawa's Hoagiefest runs from June 24 through August 11.