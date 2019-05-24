Gritty releases his Memorial Day Weekend playlist

Not excited for that car ride down the shore?
Can't stand the traffic, the honking, and radio ads?
Well, Gritty - yes, that Gritty - has the cure for you. Or more like the curation.
A Gritty curated Memorial Day Weekend playlist has been released.
"Don't take this the wrong way, but I made you all a mix," the Philadelphia Flyers mascot announced on social media Friday. "This baby'll getcha all the way to Cape May."
So what exactly is on a Gritty approved playlist? Just like Gritty, it's eclectic.
The Spotify playlist is called "It Summatime Y'All."
It includes such songs as "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield, "Aaron's Party" by Aaron Carter, "Only Time" by Enya, "Bill Nye the Science Guy" by Mr. Dooves, "Mamma Mia" by ABBA, "Sorry 2004" by Ruben Studdard, "Kashmir - 1990 Remaster" by Led Zeppelin, "Summer Girls" by LFO, "Theme from Jurassic Park" by John Williams, "The Duck Song" by Bryant Oden, "Breaking Free" from 'High School Musical,' "Por Ti Volare" by Carlos Marin and Innocence, and "Old Town Road- Remix" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
There's also Celine Dion, Nickelback, James Brown, ZZ Top, O-Town, LeAnn Rimes, Rusted Root, and music from "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Game of Thrones," and "SpongeBob Squarepants."
Just to name a few.
Gritty guarantees it's two hours of sheer adrenaline - "if listened to in my strategically curated order."
View the playlist on Spotify.
