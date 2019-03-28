Food & Drink

Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut

EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' is adding two limited-time items to its menu just in time for Easter

CANTON, Mass. -- Dunkin' is adding two limited-time items to its menu just in time for Easter.

Starting April 1, the coffee mogul will let the public get their Peeps fix in a new way: coffee and a donut.

The iconic Easter treat will be the feature flavor in the Peeps Marshmallow coffee and espresso drinks.

Fruit punch, pancakes and syrup: Peeps introduces new flavors in time for Easter

Coffee drinkers have the option of trying the flavor both iced and hot.

Those who want to kick their sugar intake up a notch can grab a Peeps donut.

Dunkin's classic donut is topped with white icing, a green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend, and of course, a mini, yellow Peeps Marshmallow chick on top.

The company also plans to release several new items: Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade and New Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

More information about those items can be found on the company's website.

The items will be available at participating restaurants nationwide.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdunkin'dunkin' donutscandycoffee
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt continues for one suspect
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
Gloucester Twp. Police officer injured in overnight crash
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others
Show More
Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
South Jersey teens gets help from Boyz II Men with 'promposal'
Police: Gunman opens fire on driver in Feltonville
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Phillies show off new fan areas at Citizens Bank Park
More TOP STORIES News