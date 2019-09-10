Food & Drink

Easy to make one-pan chicken recipes from Alessi

By Timothy Walton
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme Markets for two great recipes that can be made easily and won't leave you with too many dishes.

Each meal uses just one pan for cooking and doesn't require a ton of ingredients. Gina and Acme dietitian Natalie Filippone take you step-by-step through the recipes including a Caprese Stuffed Chicken and the chicken Parmesan Stuffed Meatball and Burrata Pasta Bake.


It's a mouthful you'll want to try at home. Plus, you have the chance to win a $100 gift card to Acme Markets and a free sample from Alessi Foods.

More recipes from Alessi: In the Kitchen | Enter to win a $100 Acme gift card: Sweepstakes
