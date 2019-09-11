Free sandwiches for police, firefighters, first responders at Mission BBQ on 9/11

The restaurant chain is offering a free sandwich to those who visit their shops on Wednesday.
"Fire, police and first responders, please accept a free sandwich on 9/11 as a small gesture of our thanks for all you do to Protect, Serve, and Save," Mission BBQ says on its website.
The offer is good at all locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mission BBQ opened for business on September 11, 2011 - ten years after the terror attacks. Every day at noon Mission BBQ holds a live singing of the National Anthem.
There are a number of locations in the Lehigh and Delaware valleys.
Pennsylvania: King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, Springfield (coming soon), Warminster, Whitehall, and Wyomissing.
New Jersey: Deptford, Marlton
Delaware: Dover
For more information, visit https://mission-bbq.com/.