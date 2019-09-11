Food & Drink

Free sandwiches for police, firefighters, first responders at Mission BBQ on 9/11

Mission BBQ is honoring police, firefighters, and first responders on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The restaurant chain is offering a free sandwich to those who visit their shops on Wednesday.



"Fire, police and first responders, please accept a free sandwich on 9/11 as a small gesture of our thanks for all you do to Protect, Serve, and Save," Mission BBQ says on its website.

The offer is good at all locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mission BBQ opened for business on September 11, 2011 - ten years after the terror attacks. Every day at noon Mission BBQ holds a live singing of the National Anthem.

There are a number of locations in the Lehigh and Delaware valleys.

Pennsylvania: King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, Springfield (coming soon), Warminster, Whitehall, and Wyomissing.

New Jersey: Deptford, Marlton

Delaware: Dover

For more information, visit https://mission-bbq.com/.
