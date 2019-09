Free sandwiches for police, firefighters, first responders at Mission BBQ on 9/11

Mission BBQ is honoring police, firefighters, and first responders on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.The restaurant chain is offering a free sandwich to those who visit their shops on Wednesday."Fire, police and first responders, please accept a free sandwich on 9/11 as a small gesture of our thanks for all you do to Protect, Serve, and Save," Mission BBQ says on its website.The offer is good at all locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Mission BBQ opened for business on September 11, 2011 - ten years after the terror attacks. Every day at noon Mission BBQ holds a live singing of the National Anthem.There are a number of locations in the Lehigh and Delaware valleys.Pennsylvania: King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, Springfield (coming soon), Warminster, Whitehall, and Wyomissing.New Jersey: Deptford, MarltonDelaware: DoverFor more information, visit https://mission-bbq.com/