Great food trucks, after-work cocktails and Chef Jose Garces' new restaurant

Cone Appetit puts a new spin on American-style comfort food
Cone Appetit is a American-style comfort food in an artisan bread cone. And there's a cone for any time of the day; breakfast, lunch, dinner & dessert!
The Cheese-steak cone is award-winning and a truck favorite!
Cone Appetit | Facebook
Food truck Anatolian Delight serves up Turkish cuisine on wheels
Philly-area food truck Anatolian Delight serves up Turkish cuisine on wheels - just look for the big purple truck!
Owner-chef Okan Zinetbas was born in Istanbul, and just recently took the wheel of his new purple food, after having a food cart for 10 years. Now he travels the area - with family members helping out - introducing foodies to the cuisine of Turkey, which has influences from the regions surrounding it -- the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Balkan nations.
Anatolian Delight | Facebook | Instagram
215-508-9067
PaperMill Food Truck is serving up a unique meal for burrito fans
Have you ever heard of a spurrito? It's a fresh spring roll burrito wrapped in rice paper and filled with some of the best Asian flavors you can think of and it's a delicious staple of this food truck.
Papermill Food Truck | Where the truck will be| Facebook
Look inside Jose Garces' new spot Stella in New Hope
New Hope is home to a new 12-room boutique that overlooks the Delaware River and sits alongside the Bucks County Playhouse.
It is named in honor of the ghost light tradition found in theaters for leaving a light on at night for the ghosts of the theater. The building was renovated from a broken-down inn and restaurant built in 1952.
And once again it will be home to a restaurant with Iron Chef Jose Garces setting up shop with his latest venture, Stella. Jeannette Reyes shows us around the picturesque spot.
Ghost Light Inn | Facebook | Instagram
50 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
Stella | Facebook | Instagram
50 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
Atlantic City Air Show: A salute to those who serve
The Atlantic City Air Show is back for its 17th year on August 21.
The all-day event has become one of the beach town's signature events, and this year they are saluting military service throughout the show. Aerial performers will be on display for nearly a half-million visitors. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of what you'll see in the sky this year.
Air show | Facebook | Instagram
ENTER TO WIN 4 tickets to AC Airshow: Sweepstakes entry form
Skip the fries for these healthy eats down the Shore
There's a new juice spot with three to five pounds of local and organic produce in every jar, one with acai, dragon fruit and green bowls and a restaurant serving up healthy, plant-based versions of your favorite fast foods.
Pure Juice + Kitchen | Facebook
9821 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
609-830-5436
Goodness Bowls | Facebook
2001 Dune Dr, Avalon, N.J. 08202
609-961-3217
Heart Beet Kitchen-Ocean City | Facebook
3761, 801 E 8th St, Ocean City, NJ 08226
609-938-9786
Melano Nutrition is on a mission to heal with sweets packed with hidden nutrients
Diane Melano is the founder of Melano Nutrition. She credits her diet combined with medicine for her miraculous recovery from debilitating multiple sclerosis symptoms. Now, she's on a mission to help others with sweets packed with hidden nutrients.
She developed a brain bread for a patient with Parkinson's, Lemon Lyme bars for a woman with Lyme Disease, a gooey cookie for a little girl with cancer and marshmallows for an autistic boy. The sweets are a delicious way to sneak in your daily veggies.
Melano Nutrition | Facebook | Instagram
Margate Community Farmer's Market | Facebook
609-823-1163
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon, through Sept. 1
This just might be Philadelphia's first low-carb, gluten-free and keto bakery
Owner Candace Conway calls it Philadelphia's first keto, low carb, gluten-free bakery.
DessertCrazy | Facebook
1925 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-764-1411
Step up to these bars for great after-work cocktails
We compiled a list of some of the best spots for after-work cocktails. See the sunset, enjoy great views, sip on bacon-flavored cocktails, or play cornhole in the center of it all. Everything you're looking for is right here in Philly.
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Iron Hill Brewery East Market | Iron Hill Brewery Facebook
1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Friday Nights' at the Art Museum combines art, food and fun
If you're looking to jumpstart your weekend with a little art, food and fun, the Museum has a weekly, after-hours event that offers all three.
Philadelphia Museum of Arts Friday Nights | Events calendar
Musical Performances at 5:45 & 7:15pm
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, Parx team up for fundraising race
The Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue is teaming up with Parx Casino for their very first Basset Hound Race - all in the name of fun!
The family friendly event is happening labor day weekend, all day Saturday, Aug. 31.
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue | Facebook | Parx Casino