Great food trucks, after-work cocktails and Chef Jose Garces' new restaurant

Cone Appetit puts a new spin on American-style comfort food

Food truck Anatolian Delight serves up Turkish cuisine on wheels

PaperMill Food Truck is serving up a unique meal for burrito fans

Look inside Jose Garces' new spot Stella in New Hope

Atlantic City Air Show: A salute to those who serve

Skip the fries for these healthy eats down the Shore

Melano Nutrition is on a mission to heal with sweets packed with hidden nutrients

This just might be Philadelphia's first low-carb, gluten-free and keto bakery

Step up to these bars for great after-work cocktails

6abc Loves the Arts: 'Friday Nights' at the Art Museum combines art, food and fun

Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue, Parx team up for fundraising race

Cone Appetit is a American-style comfort food in an artisan bread cone. And there's a cone for any time of the day; breakfast, lunch, dinner & dessert!The Cheese-steak cone is award-winning and a truck favorite!Philly-area food truck Anatolian Delight serves up Turkish cuisine on wheels - just look for the big purple truck!Owner-chef Okan Zinetbas was born in Istanbul, and just recently took the wheel of his new purple food, after having a food cart for 10 years. Now he travels the area - with family members helping out - introducing foodies to the cuisine of Turkey, which has influences from the regions surrounding it -- the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Balkan nations.215-508-9067Have you ever heard of a spurrito? It's a fresh spring roll burrito wrapped in rice paper and filled with some of the best Asian flavors you can think of and it's a delicious staple of this food truck.New Hope is home to a new 12-room boutique that overlooks the Delaware River and sits alongside the Bucks County Playhouse.It is named in honor of the ghost light tradition found in theaters for leaving a light on at night for the ghosts of the theater. The building was renovated from a broken-down inn and restaurant built in 1952.And once again it will be home to a restaurant with Iron Chef Jose Garces setting up shop with his latest venture, Stella. Jeannette Reyes shows us around the picturesque spot.50 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 1893850 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938The Atlantic City Air Show is back for its 17th year on August 21.The all-day event has become one of the beach town's signature events, and this year they are saluting military service throughout the show. Aerial performers will be on display for nearly a half-million visitors. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of what you'll see in the sky this year.There's a new juice spot with three to five pounds of local and organic produce in every jar, one with acai, dragon fruit and green bowls and a restaurant serving up healthy, plant-based versions of your favorite fast foods.9821 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247609-830-54362001 Dune Dr, Avalon, N.J. 08202609-961-32173761, 801 E 8th St, Ocean City, NJ 08226609-938-9786Diane Melano is the founder of Melano Nutrition. She credits her diet combined with medicine for her miraculous recovery from debilitating multiple sclerosis symptoms. Now, she's on a mission to help others with sweets packed with hidden nutrients.She developed a brain bread for a patient with Parkinson's, Lemon Lyme bars for a woman with Lyme Disease, a gooey cookie for a little girl with cancer and marshmallows for an autistic boy. The sweets are a delicious way to sneak in your daily veggies.609-823-1163Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon, through Sept. 1Owner Candace Conway calls it Philadelphia's first keto, low carb, gluten-free bakery.1925 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130267-764-1411We compiled a list of some of the best spots for after-work cocktails. See the sunset, enjoy great views, sip on bacon-flavored cocktails, or play cornhole in the center of it all. Everything you're looking for is right here in Philly.It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 191041150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 191071322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102If you're looking to jumpstart your weekend with a little art, food and fun, the Museum has a weekly, after-hours event that offers all three.2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130The Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue is teaming up with Parx Casino for their very first Basset Hound Race - all in the name of fun!The family friendly event is happening labor day weekend, all day Saturday, Aug. 31.