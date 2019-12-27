Food & Drink

Harvesting seeds from pomegranates - Today's Tip

Joanne from Whole Foods has the best way to de-seed a pomegranate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6abc produce tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
81-year-old man, daughter killed in Berks County crash
Driver crashes into Amazon facility in Bridesburg
Teen shot while leaving skating center had pleaded for violence solutions
12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Central Asia
Show More
Flu activity widespread in Pennsylvania, Delaware; high levels in New Jersey
Cherry Hill Mall enforces parental escort policy Thursday
AccuWeather: Stuck In The Clouds
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Philly police investigating rash of armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News