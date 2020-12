2 ounces of vodka

1/2 oz Chambord

1 1/2 pineapple juice

Combine and shake with ice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Karen Rogers shares one of her favorite recipes to enjoy over the holiday season.The French martini was something she fell in love with while visiting the French region of Epcot Center at Disney World. She liked it so much she learned how to make it at home.It's fruity, sweet and super easy to make.