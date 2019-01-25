FOOD & DRINK

Kitchen Safe helps you to keep your hand out of the snack foods

Kitchen Safe helps you to keep your hand out of the snack foods. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 25, 2019.

If you struggle to cut yourself off after one cookie you'll want to check out the Kitchen Safe.

It's a $60 cookie jar of sorts with a time lock on it that prevents you from opening it until a point in the future that you specify.

The company also suggests that you can put game controllers or money in there, but we all know the true power of the item lies in its ability to stop you from eating that guilty pleasure food you crave.

You have only yourself to blame if it gets smashed to pieces.

