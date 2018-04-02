MARCH MADNESS

Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars set to give away lunch combos on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pizza after March Madness history. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

When you take a trip to Little Caesars on Monday, you can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

EMBED More News Videos

UMBC made NCAA history by becoming the first 16 seed to upset a No. 1 in the history of the men's tournament.


What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on Monday, April 2.


The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

The offer is good during at participating stores from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever occurs first.

The rules state, "To qualify, you must place your order no later than 1 p.m. (local time). If you place your order afterwards, even if you were in line at 1 p.m. (local time), the offer will have expired and will not be fulfilled."

More Details: Promotion Rules

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzafree foodsportsmarch madnessNCAAcollege basketballAction News Sports
MARCH MADNESS
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Who is Villanova breakout star Donte DiVincenzo?
Barkley: 76ers next to win championship in 2018
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
'Nova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled
More march madness
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News