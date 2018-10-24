London's Philly-themed pub called 'Passyunk Avenue'

In the heart of London, England, you can find a little piece of the City of Brotherly Love -- just 30 minutes from Wembley Stadium.Passyunk Avenue is a London pub started by a South Philly man three years ago.JP Teti, founder and self-described "Big Cheese," left the world of sales to chase a culinary dream.He went across the pond ten years ago, working for IBM as a sales representative for their Europe and Africa sales.He was fortunate to achieve much success in the world of sales, but there was a different calling and he would chase that.Because he missed Philadelphia so much, he decided to bring a bit of home to the land of Big Ben.He says the biggest challenges in bringing Philly there has been trying to find the correct food products for the menu.He has planned activities, starting Wednesday, to celebrate the Birds trip across the pond this weekend, when the Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.-----