More violations found against Popeyes in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The health department returned Friday to Popeyes restaurant and found multiple violations.

Our cameras captured mice running around inside the restaurant.

The violations found today, included mouse droppings, roaches, and flies inside the restaurant at the corner of Broad and Snyder in South Philadelphia.

In addition, the report states that employees didn't follow proper handwashing procedures.

When we tried to talk to the manager on Thursday about the mice, he said they didn't have a problem.
