New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic

By Natalie Jason
New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic

With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic. Buna Cafe is owned by the husband and wife team behind the Blue Nile - Belaynesh 'Bella' Wondimagegnehu and Demelash 'Mr. D' Demessie created an open and colorful environment for their traditional Ethiopian food. At Three Graces Coffee Company, owner Yulee Park was an attorney who liked to get work done in coffee shops so much that she opened her own. She serves coffees, teas, and pastries in a serene setting that she could not find elsewhere. In Rittenhouse, Alex Bois just opened Lost Bread Cafe to serve up bagels, pizzas, pastries, breads, and more -- all made with the flour his company mills, which you can also buy at the cafe.

Buna Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

5121 Baltimore Ave.

Phila. PA 19143

610-615-8575

https://bunacafephilly.com/

hours 3pm-9pm, closed on Mondays, 10-9 on Sat/Sun

Lost Bread Cafe Rittenhouse | Instagram

2218 Walnut Street

Phila. PA 19103

215-309-2773

Three Graces Coffee Company | Instagram

719 E. Passyunk Ave.

Phila. PA 19147
